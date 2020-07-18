Vicki S. Stern
Chambersburg, PA - Vicki Jeanne (Stumbaugh) Stern, age 60, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital after the breast cancer she overcame in 2016 returned with a shocking fierceness. Born August 16, 1959, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late John L. Stumbaugh, Jr. and Patricia Zimmerman Stumbaugh.
A 1977 graduate of CASHS, Vicki went on to pursue a career in banking, working at the former Valley Bank and Citi, where she retired in 2017. She enjoyed her flower gardens, crafts, and interacting with her friends and her family. Her life was full, joyfully lived, and a blessing to many. She was a member of Salem United Brethren in Christ Church, Chambersburg. She finished well and is in the presence of her Lord and Savior.
Vicki is survived by her husband of 38 years, Lewis E. Stern, whom she married on January 9, 1982; two daughters, Amanda Stern of Chambersburg, PA and Abigail Yoder (husband Shawn) of Plain City, OH; two grandchildren, Cassandra and Malachi Yoder; a brother John L. Stumbaugh III (wife Lisa) of Shippensburg, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 10 AM at the Salem United Brethren Church, 4349 Letterkenny Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Jeff Cottone will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 6- 8 PM and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will follow in Stoufferstown Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Vicki's name to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
