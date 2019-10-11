|
Vickie Vance
Ft. Loudon, PA - Vickie L. Earley Vance age 67, of Ft. Loudon, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Harrisburg Hospital. Born July 5, 1952, in McConnellsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Jean L. Kendall Earley.
Vickie was a graduate of McConnellsburg High School and the former Shippensburg State College, where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Education. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in McConnellsburg , the Mercersburg Moose, the Mercersburg and Ft. Loudon American Legion, and the Chambersburg . Vickie worked at the Franklin County Sheriff's office from 1980-1993, attaining the rank of Chief Deputy. She then worked as a substitute teacher for a number of years, and retired from the Mercersburg . Vickie enjoyed golf, gardening, watching old television shows, including the Andy Griffith Show, vacationing on Chincoteague Island and at Myrtle Beach, and spending time with her dog, Lucky.
Surviving is her husband, David W. Vance, whom she married August 15, 1986, her daughter, Jessica Vance of Hagerstown, MD; and two step-daughters, Deana Vance (Steve) Penns Creek, PA, Shannon Vance of Allentown, PA; five grandchildren, Brian and Todd Hull, Leah and Max Klich, and Emma Albrecht; three siblings, her twin sister, Deb Glass of Chambersburg, PA, E. Foster Earley of McConnellsburg, PA, and Stanton K. Earley of Lynchburg, VA; and two nieces, three nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 2 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Neil Ray will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered on Vickie's Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019