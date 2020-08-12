1/1
Victoria E. McKee
1949 - 2020
Victoria E. McKee

Chambersburg - Victoria E. "Vicki" McKee, 70, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home. Born September 5, 1949 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late David and Martha Ann Myers Dile.

Vicki was a 1967 graduate of CASHS. She was the owner/operator of several restaurants in the area throughout her career in the food service industry. Vicki was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Chambersburg. She enjoyed quilting and was a member of the Penn National Quilting Guild. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, attending her church and traveling throughout the US and Canada and to destinations such as, Singapore, Thailand, Australia and Bali.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Rush McKee, whom she married on June 30, 1968; three children, David McKee (Leslie) of Chambersburg, Andrew McKee (Shelia) of Punta Gorda, FL, and Jodie Harter (Lee) of Chambersburg; five grandchildren, Ashlyn McKee, Sarah Harrison (Jacob), Nathaniel McKee, Benjamin McKee and Will Harter; one great granddaughter, Rosemary Harrison; and two brothers, Keith and David Dile. In addition to her parents, Victoria was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Dile.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Private interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
