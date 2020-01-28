|
|
Vincent J. "Vinnie" Marrone, Sr.
Chambersburg, PA - Vincent J. "Vinnie" Marrone, Sr., age 92, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Staten Island, NY, passed away peacefully at the Chambersburg Hospital on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born October 12, 1927, in Lucania, Italy, located in the Basilicata Region, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Mariangela Palazzo Marrone.
A veteran, Vinnie served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1946 - 1950, he went on to graduate from NYU in 1953 with a bachelor degree in Business. Upon graduating, Vinnie began his career working for J.P. Morgan Chase, where he would retire after 36 years, in 1989, as the Vice-President of International Finance. In his younger years, he was a gifted athlete, he enjoyed boxing and lettered four years in varsity soccer as well as being named All City. In addition to playing, Vinnie coached soccer at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel on Staten Island. Vinnie was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Sons of Italy and was also active in his church as a lecture, a leading member of the Holy Name Society and directed plays for the Teen Club. Vinnie recently rekindled his love for dance with his best and dearest friend, Bonnie "Bonita" Mearkle. Vinnie participated in a variety of events at his retirement home, Providence Place, including dance and playing billiards. He was gifted in language as well, speaking three languages fluently, English, Italian, and Spanish and enjoyed casual conversation in French and German.
Surviving are four children, Donna Marie Damaskinos of Staten Island, NY, Lisa Carol Borkowski of Staten Island, NY, Marianne Weaver of Chambersburg, PA, and Vincent J. Marrone, Jr. of Hendersonville, NC; five grandchildren, Kristen Tullo (Nicholas) of Mechanicsburg, PA, Theodore Damaskinos Jr (LeeAnne) of Seaford, NY, Tina Weaver (Briana Plautz) of Kansas City, MO, Jennifer Valdes (Douglas) of Homestead, FL, Geri Anne Borkowski of Staten Island, NY; six great-grandchildren.
Local services will be held at a later date. Graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Staten Island, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be in his name to the Sons of Italy or to Catholic Charites. Online condolences may be offered on his book of memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020