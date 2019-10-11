Services
Vincenzo Fontanarosa Obituary
Vincenzo Fontanarosa

Chambersburg -

Vincenzo Fontanarosa, 62, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born September 20, 1957 in Naples, Italy, he was the son of the late Nicola and Anna Fontanarosa.



Vinny worked as a mechanic at Knouse Foods for 18 years. His biggest passion in life was physical fitness. You would often find him at the gym working out and exercising. He was also a talented amateur musician; playing the guitar, saxophone and piano. He loved fishing and freediving , as well as working with his hands and was known to have a great work ethic. He will be lovingly remembered for his humorous personality and his sarcasm. Vinny was a generous man with a bright personality who could instantly light up a room.



Surviving is his beloved wife of 31 years, Rose Maraniello Fontanarosa, whom he married on September 22, 1988; his children, Alessandra Daywalt, of Chambersburg, PA, Valerio Fontanarosa of Kaneohe, HI, and Gabriele Fontanarosa of London, England; two granddaughters, Abrianna and Ava Daywalt; and three siblings, Aurelio Fontanarosa, of Connecticut, and Patrizia and Lucia Fontanarosa of Italy.



A Memorial Visitation for Vinny will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on his book of memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
