Viola B. Johnson
Chambersburg - Mrs. Viola B. (Bryan) Johnson, 82, of Chambersburg, PA entered into the arms of Jesus Thursday, August 20, 2020 in her home. Born September 27, 1937 in Camden, NJ she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred Bryan. She and her late husband, Mr. Walter Johnson were married June 15, 1957. He passed away June 2001. Mrs. Johnson was employed as a personal secretary for her son's business, Lawnmasters, Inc. for 25 years. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Chambersburg where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She is survived by four children, Jeffrey Johnson of Murphy, TX, Joseph Johnson, Christopher Johnson and Mary Ann Martin all of Chambersburg; three grandchildren, Emma, Amanda, and Joseph Johnson; and her two beloved puppies, Baily and Daisy. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by a brother, Mickey Bryan. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Avenue Chambersburg, with the Rev. Richard Lyons officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 27, in the Thomas L Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg. A private interment will be held Corpus Christi Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at geiselfuneralhome.com
.