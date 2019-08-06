Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Parklawns Memorial Gardens
3218 Philadelphia Ave.
Chambersburg, PA
Viola G. Mowers


1933 - 2019
Viola G. Mowers Obituary
Viola G. Mowers

Fayetteville - Viola G. Mowers, age 86 of Fayetteville, PA, passed from this life into the presence of the Lord on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was born January 25, 1933 in Mercersburg, PA. She was the daughter of the late Jacob and Margaret Leab Lininger.

She was a homemaker and amazingly good cook and pie baker, especially her apple pies. She also enjoyed baking cookies with her two young sons in their early years.

Viola and her late husband of 61 years, Thomas L. Mowers, who she married on June 6, 1956, enjoyed going to auctions and in the summer travelled to flee markets at Bellville, PA. She was a member of the Fayetteville Pentecostal Church of God.

She is survived by a son, Randall L. Mowers and friend Christine of Fayetteville, a grandson, Tom Lee Mowers and wife Karyl of Mont Alto, three great-grandchildren, Medea, Luke and Louis Mowers, a sister, Frances Lininger Ficks and husband Lewis, a niece, Jody Lininger Koontz and her husband David and two great-nieces, Abigail and Emily Koontz, sister-in-law, Alma Lininger. Aside from her husband Tom and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael D. Mowers, a brother, John M. Lininger and a niece, Debra Lininger Frisby.

Graveside Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, August 8 at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, 3218 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg with Rev. Staci Geesaman officiating. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 6, 2019
