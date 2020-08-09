Viola Szaflarski
Greencastle - Viola M. "MomSki" (Guzic) Szaflarski, age 82, of Greencastle, PA passed away peacefully Thursday evening August 6, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born November 22, 1937 in Lilly, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Rose (Latoche) Guzic. She married her husband Joseph J. "PopSki" Szaflarski, on September 16, 1961. He died on January 10, 2018.
Vi was a homemaker and graduated from Lilly High School. She was a member of the St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church of Greencastle. She loved spending time with her family, cabin time, following all her grandchildren in their sporting events and she loved and adored her husband Joe of 56 years.
Surviving family are daughter Lisa Walck and husband Tim of Greencastle, son Joseph Szaflarski and wife Dana of Greencastle, son John Szaflarski and wife Tammy of Greencastle, daughter Karen McGonigal of Greencastle, daughter, Theresa Alleman of Greencastle, son James Szaflarski and wife Lisa of Greencastle; 13 grandchildren, Sean, Shayla, Natalie, Tyler, Courtney, Hunter, Megan, Brian, Travis, Trevor, Taylor, Jace, Jarek; 1 great-grandson Maverick; three brothers, Stanley Guzic and James Guzic, both of Greencastle, PA, Anthony Guzic of Lilly, PA; two sisters, Joan Kinback and Patti Spaid, both of Lilly, PA.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Rose Marie Mattiello and a brother Ronald Guzic.
A private funeral mass will be held at the St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church 385 S. Ridge Ave. Greencastle with Father Walter Guzman officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle. A private family viewing will be at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church 385 S. Ridge Ave. Greencastle, PA 17225. Online condolences maybe given at www.zimmermanfh.com