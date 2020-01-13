|
Violet Coffman
Chambersburg, PA - Violet Coffman, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grand-mother went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Chambersburg, PA.
She has now arrived in her forever home where she joins her loving husband of 49 years, Edwin Paul Coffman who went to be with the Lord January 21, 2007. Born December 13, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Charles D. and Ethel A. Runk Parson of Blairs Mills, PA. Violet lived independently until May 1, 2018 when she moved into Rodgers Home Care, Chambersburg, PA.
Violet was a graduate of Orbisonia High School, class of 1952 where she was the drum majorette and class secretary. She was a telephone operator for United Telephone Co, Chambersburg, PA for 8 years and then became a full time homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, creating a welcoming home for all who entered.
Violet was a member of The Open Door Church, where she did volunteer work for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, gardening, sewing, crafts, and listening to Southern Gospel Music. She adeptly and faithfully supported all church activities and services and functions and was always there early every time the doors were opened. As a spirited and creative woman, she believed in hard work and serving others, but she trusted most in the faithfulness of God. She and her husband, Paul entertained many missionaries in their home.
In retirement, she enjoyed bus trips, traveling with her husband, and babysitting her two granddaughters and going on many day trips and vacations with the girls and their Mom, Michelle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul and two brothers, Eugene and Donald. Violet is survived by her daughter, Michelle Ann Shipley, and husband Alvin, who stood by her side and took great care of her, and two granddaughters, Bridgette Miller, of Harrisburg, PA and Brittney Coyle, and husband, Casey, of Camp Hill, PA and two great grand-daughters, Miller Jameson Coyle, and Kinsley Roisin Coyle, of Camp Hill, PA Violet is survived by her 2 sisters, Floretta Deardorff (Donald) and Ronda Rodgers,(Jim) of Chambersburg, and 2 brothers, John(Elizabeth) Parson of Chambersburg and Rodger(Nancy) Parson of East Waterford, PA. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at The Open Door Church. Rev. Mike Sanders and Pastor Carl McKee will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens and a light lunch will follow at the church's fellowship hall following the interment.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Open Door Church, 600 Miller St, Chambersburg, PA.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the team at Rodgers Home Care, Consisting of her loving sister Ronda, brother-in-law, Jim and niece, Sherry, who ensured that Violet was taken care of, loved and made comfortable in every way and means possible. The dedication, care, and compassion displayed by the entire team was truly exemplary, and her family will be forever grateful. We want to also thank Spirit Trust Lutheran Hospice for their care the last few months.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020