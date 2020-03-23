|
Vira Wible
Chambersburg - Vira Wible, 75, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York.
Born on Wednesday, January 17, 1945 in East Waterford, PA, she was a daughter of the late Nevin and Thelma Swailes Geedy. Vira took great pleasure in taking care of people. She loved her career as a waitress and will be long remembered for cooking and making ice cream for her friends in her community. Vira's greatest joy came from simply being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her four children, Tresa Bell and her husband, Thomas, of Honolulu, HI, Lisa Dively and her husband, Marlin, of Chambersburg, John Wible, Jr. and his wife, Denise, of Spring Grove, and Dustin Wible and his wife, Jamie, of Seven Valleys; eight grandchildren, Amanda, Sadie, Wesley, Samantha, Alec, Xander, Makenna and Loralei; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Arlene Clever and Rhonda Cook; a brother, Cliff Geedy; numerous nieces and nephews; and her lifetime companion, John Wible, Sr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local food bank.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020