Virgil H. Crider
St. Thomas, PA - Virgil H. Crider, age 93 of St. Thomas, PA died Sunday evening April 26, 2020 in his home.
Born April 16, 1927 in Peters Twp., Franklin County, PA he was the son of the late John R. and Ethel (Hendershot) Crider. He married his wife Evelyn (Pugh) Crider on December 15, 1950.
Virgil was a lifetime farmer. He was a member of the Ebenezer United Brethren Church near Greencastle. He also was a member of the Williamson Ruritan and the Franklin County Farmer's Association.
Virgil's hobbies and interests included traveling, playing bocce ball, shuffle board, baseball and spending time with his family.
Surviving family in addition to his wife of 69 years are three daughters, Linda K. Sanger and husband Jim of Hershey, PA, Karen C. Douglas and husband Jeff of Greencastle, Sherry S. Barnhart and husband David of St. Thomas, PA; one son, Daryl R. Crider and wife Brenda of Greencastle, PA,; six grandchildren, Jessica, Lauren, Lindsay, Jonathan, Lily, Gavin; eight great-grandchildren,; one sister Madeline Kuhn of Greencastle, PA and one brother, Fred Crider of Nottingham, PA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Louise Skelly, Dorothy Stouffer and infant sister Thelma Crider.
A private graveside service will be held at the St. Thomas Cemetery with Pastor David Grove officiating. A private family viewing will be held at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home in Greencastle. Due to current restrictions, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Ebenezer United Brethren Church 3661 Williamson Rd. Greencastle, PA 17225. Online condolences may be given at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020