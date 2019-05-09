Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Viewing
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Flora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Flora


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Flora Obituary
Virginia Flora

Waynesboro - Virginia Helman Flora, 88, of Waynesboro, and formerly of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Born Wednesday, September 24, 1930 in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Louise Knepper Helman.

Virginia was a graduate of the Marion School. She attended the Bethel Assembly of God Church, Chambersburg. Virginia worked as a seamstress at various clothing factories, and also worked at the former Hoffman Mill, Shippensburg. Most importantly, she loved and cherished her family.

She is survived by four daughters; Virginia L. (Scott) Henderson, Fayetteville, Barbara E. (Jay) Wadel, Chambersburg, Kathy D. (Thomas) Coldsmith, Shippensburg, and Paula R. (Scott) McKean, Waynesboro; one brother, Lloyd Helman, Chambersburg; 14 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Flora, who died February 1, 2005; one daughter, Linda Fickes; one son, John A. Flora; three brothers, Michael, Charles, and Harry Helman; and one sister, Kathryn DeShong.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with Pastor Garry Kipe officiating. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held Monday from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now