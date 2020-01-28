|
Virginia Jane Highlands
Shippensburg - Virginia Jane "Ginny" Highlands, 96, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her home. Born Wednesday, December 19, 1923 in Mongul, Franklin County, she was a daughter of the late Maurice Lee and Edna Mae Holtry Gabler. Virginia was a member of the former Mongul United Brethren Church, Shippensburg. She retired from the former Mt. Rock Homes, and was very active in the Shippensburg Senior Center. She is survived by her husband of nine years, James Brake Small, Sr., whom she married April 23, 2010; four daughters, Betty J. (Kenneth) Wenger, Amberson, Donna L. (Donald) Bard, Vicki J. (Dennis) Helman, all of Chambersburg, and Gina L. Ulsh, Shippensburg; eight grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 15 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, L. Dean Highlands who passed away May 9, 2001; three brothers; and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with the Rev. Matthew Tosten officiating. Burial will be in the Mongul Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shippensburg Senior Center, 115 North Fayette Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020