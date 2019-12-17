Services
Virginia Ruth Doyle Tarquino

Virginia Ruth Doyle Tarquino Obituary
Virginia Ruth Doyle Tarquino

Chambersburg, PA - Virginia Ruth Doyle Tarquino, age 94, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Laurel Lakes Wellness-Rehab. Born October 26, 1925, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Helen V. Bowie Doyle.

Mrs. Tarquinio was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Post 1599 Ladies Auxiliary, AmVets Post 224 Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Post 46 Ladies Auxiliary, NARFE Chapter 1063, Legion of Mary, and AARP.

Surviving are three children, Karen Danner (husband Philip) of Jamestown, NC, John Tarquino (wife Dian) of Carlisle, PA, and Mark Tarquino of Fayetteville, PA; four grandchildren, Keith Danner (wife Renee) of Altoona, PA, Ryan Danner (wife Pijiya) of Raleigh, NC, Brent Seidel of Stroudsburg, PA, and Carri McCarter (husband David) of Altoona, PA; and 3 great-grandchildren, Tate, Anya, and Finn Danner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Tarquino.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 10 AM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Fr. Richard Lyons will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Interment will follow the Mass at Corpus Christi Cemetery. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions in lieu of flowers, to the . Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
