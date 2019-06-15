|
Virginia Swope
Chambersburg - Virginia A. Swope, 88, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away June 14, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on June 7, 1931 in Everett, Pennsylvania to Nedford and Helen (Diehl) Everetts. She had worked at Knouse Foods as a packer. She attended Christian Missionary Alliance Church. She loved listening to Gospel Music and attending hymn sings in the area.
She is survived by her four children: Nancy (wife of Dennis) Watkin of Chambersburg, Barry (husband of Sandra) Swope of Carlisle, Carolyn (wife of Leo) Swope of Harrisonville, and Penny Keller of Biglerville. She has ten grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and eleven great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by a sister, Lucretia Bowser of St. Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Willis and a sister, Verna June Neuder.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 11:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with Pastor Dennis Chisholm and Pastor Jeff McCracken officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 PM at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. The family asks that memorial donations be sent to Christian Missionary Alliance, 230 Siloam Road, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 15, 2019