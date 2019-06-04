|
|
Vivian Edna Swanger
Coudersport - Vivian Edna Swanger, 85, formerly of Shippensburg, late of Coudersport, departed this life on the evening of Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born on February 28, 1934, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Arthur R. and Effie (Cover) Kendall. Vivian worked as a quality control inspector at Greenray Industries, Mechanicsburg, for many years. She was a member of both the First Church of God in, Mechanicsburg, and attended the Shippensburg First Church of God, Shippensburg. She was also a member of Amaranth. In her free time, Vivian liked to sew and was known as an excellent seamstress. She is survived by two daughters, Darlene Elizabeth Schwartz of York and Teresa Ann Nolt and husband Jeff of Coudersport; a son, Wayne Herman Swanger and wife Mary of Clarion; six grandchildren, Neal Kendall Swanger and wife Amanda, Luke Turn Swanger and wife Adia, Tricia Elizabeth Stump and husband Rick, Vivian Katherine Chataginer and husband Ryan, Michael Jeffrey Nolt, and Rebekah Elizabeth Nolt; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by five siblings, Janet VanScyoc, Jane Zinn, Dale Kendall, Bobby Kendall, & Doyle Kendall; son-in-law, Mark Clarence Schwartz; and one great grandson, Frederick Wayne. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Vivian's granddaughter, Reverend Rebekah Elizabeth Nolt will officiate. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, June 7th, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Vivian's memory or honor, to the Sweden Valley Manor Activities Fund at 1028 East Second Street, Coudersport, PA 16915. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 4, 2019