Wallace Cresswell Wilson
Canonsburg - Wallace Cresswell Wilson, 92, of Canonsburg, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Saturday, April 11, 2020.
He was born November 14, 1927, in Phoenix, Arizona, a son of Wallace and Telsamore Stahl Snyder Wilson. Wally was a 1945 graduate of Chambersburg High School. Wally earned a Bachelors Degree in economics and philosophy from Dickinson College in Carlisle in 1952. He was a member of the Holy Trinity St. Nicholas Church, in Cincinnati.
He proudly served his country with the United States Army, serving immediately following World War II.
Prior to his retirement, Wally worked in the quartz crystal industry for over thirty years and served as President of Piezo Crystal in Carlisle, PA for much
of his career. On June 9, 1984, he married his loving wife, Michelle Deep Wilson, who survives. Also surviving are his son, Darrell (Deborah) Wilson, of Salisbury, Maryland, step-son, John (Lori) Trax, of Canonsburg, and his step daughter, Elizabeth Traynor, of Canonsburg, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren .
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Coble.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no public visitation and services are private.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020