Walter E. Miner
Chambersburg - Walter E. "Frog" Miner, 88, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Providence Place. Born August 9, 1930 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Naomi McCanns Miner.
Walt was a 1949 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. He was employed at Sprint Telecommunications, the former United Telephone Systems, for 41 years until his retirement. He served as a Borough Councilman in Chambersburg for 12 years and was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1426, George Washington Lodge #143 F&AM, Valley Forest #145, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, George Washington Royal Arch Chapter #176, The Chambersburg Club, BPO Elks Lodge #600 and the Junior Hose and Truck Company. Above all, Walt enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed golfing and hunting and was very handy around the house.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Louise Brezler Miner, whom he married on February 16, 1952; two sons, Dane Miner and wife Kelly of Chambersburg, Kirby Miner and wife Jeannine of Charlotte, NC; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one brother, Harold Miner and wife Jan of Greensburg, PA, son-in-law, Richard Funston of Fayetteville, and sister-in-law, Katherine Miner of Fayetteville. In addition to his parents, Walt was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Funston; and brother, John Miner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA. Very Reverend Luis R. Rodriguez V. F. will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Corpus Christi Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, or to Greater Pennsylvania 1133 South Braddock Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15218. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on May 18, 2019