Walter L. Sheely, Jr.
Chambersburg - SSgt. Walter Lewis Sheely, Jr. (US Air Force, Ret.), 85, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center. Born January 11, 1935 in Hanover, PA, he was a son of the late Walter Lewis Sheely, Sr. and Myra Emma Hanna Sheely. A Vietnam War veteran, Walter served honorably in the US Air Force as an Air EVAC Medic throughout his entire 20 years career. He retired in April of 1973 having been awarded three Air Medals, the Air Force Commendation Medal, two National Defense Medals, the Expeditionary Force Medal (Cuba) and the Republic of Vietnam Service Medal (7 campaigns). Following his retirement from the military he was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot for 20 years until his retirement in 1994. He was a life member of VFW, American Legion, AMVETS, the Air Force Sergeant's Association, and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta Marie Rose Sheely, whom he married February 9, 1957; two daughters, Julie Ann Miller (James) of Ft. Loudon and Susan Marie Outland (Michael) of Chesapeake, VA; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, William "Jess" Sheely (Shirley) of Cheyenne, WY of Thomas E. Sheely (Doris) of New Oxford, PA. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Sheely; and a great-grandson, Barrett Outland.
A memorial service to celebrate Walter's life will be held at 11:30 Friday, March 13, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Philip Foster, Jr. will officiate. Military honors will be provided by members of the VFW Post 1599 Honor Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be in Mt. Holly Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020