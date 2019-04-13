|
|
Walter L. Wolabaugh
Greencastle - Walter Louis Wolabaugh, age 56 of Greencastle, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born Tuesday, June 19, 1962 in Butler, PA, the son of Walter M. Wolabaugh and Mary L. (Bowser) Valcis. Due to his illness, "Walt" wanted to share the following with his friends and family.
"My farewell to everyone; if you are reading this, I have already gone and all will be missed. I thank the Lord for all that I have been blessed with. For what short time we have here, should not be wasted on stupid things or piddly things. Enjoy what time you have been blessed with and always remember to do unto others as you would want have done to yourself. "
"Even all the little things, thank you. You need a hand, just ask and I'll be there. If you need anything, I believe I've made peace with the Lord and once again where would I be without him. Just remember you only have a short time to live here. Please try to enjoy what you have left. It's just me and thank you so much…" Sheppard, Buck (Walter)
Walter's career as a Machinist started in Salisbury, MD. He most recently worked for Nursery Supply, Inc. in Chambersburg. In his spare time, "Walt" enjoyed his model trains, Koi fish ponds and his custom Harley motorcycle. Walter was known to all as a nice, very likable man and will be missed by many of his friends from work.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Wolabaugh, mother, Mary Valcis, daughter, LeAnn Wolabaugh, three brothers, Kurt, Todd and John Wolabaugh and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, paternal and maternal grandparents.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services are at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in "Walt's" name to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 13, 2019