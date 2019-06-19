|
Walter Nelson Ocker
Chambersburg - Walter Nelson Ocker, 74, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away, Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home.
Born Wednesday, December 20, 1944 in Lurgan, PA, he was the son of the late Aaron G. Ocker and the late Ruth N. (Crider) Ocker.
In 1968, Walter started his farming and dairying career, most of which was done on Newcomer Rd, Chambersburg, PA. After retiring from dairying in 2005, he continued crop farming and actively pursued a sales career. He was a member of Upton Brethren Church, where he was a Sunday School teacher over the course of many years. Always lending a helping hand, Walter gave his time serving and volunteering for several non-profit organizations, some of which were, Shalom Christian Academy, Gospel Express Prison Ministry, and MCC Meat Canning.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Twila L. (Hade) Ocker; daughter, Melody (Ocker) Horst and Michael of Monterey, TN; grandchildren, Abigail, Anne, Austin, Alex, Andrew, Adelie, Aden, Amanda Horst; son, Eldon Ocker of Chambersburg, PA; grandchildren Lyle Ocker, Lindi Spangler, Loretta Heckman, Leah Ocker, and Lynnae Ocker and their mother, Anita (Pifer) Ocker; three sisters, Erma Diffenderfer, Ruth Stouffer, Catherine Mills; five brothers, Harvey Ocker, Aaron Ocker, David Ocker, Merle Ocker, Earl Ocker; great-grandchildren, Layne and Breanna Spangler.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Arthur Ocker, Lista Ocker, John Ocker, Wayne Ocker, Helen Gelsinger, and James Ocker.
Services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, at 1:00 pm, at Upton Brethren Church, 8490 Warm Spring Rd. Greencastle, PA.
Family will receive friends at Upton Brethren Church, Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm & 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm prior to the service on Friday.
Interment will be at the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gospel Express Prison Ministry, 1710 Lynn Rd., Columbus, NC 28722 or to Heralds of Hope, P.O. Box 3, Breezewood, PA 15533.
Published in Public Opinion on June 19, 2019