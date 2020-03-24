Services
Waltraud Butsch


1934 - 2020
Waltraud Butsch Obituary
Waltraud Butsch

Chambersburg - Waltraud C. (Valda) Butsch, 85, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away March 21, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born on December 15, 1934 in Brieg, Germany to Adolf and Klara (Curth) Neuber. She grew up in Germany during WWII and moved to America to attend college at Birmingham Southern College in Alabama. At that time she met David C. Butsch, and they married in 1956. She loved traveling to Germany, gardening, singing, hiking, and fossil hunting.

She is survived by her two daughters, April C. Butsch of Chambersburg and Heidi (wife of Arthur) Quintero of Richmond, TX and her son, David (husband of Cheryl) Butsch of Dallas, TX. She is survived by nine grandchildren: Joshua, Julia, Ciera, David, Tyler, David III, Jordan, Andrew, Benjamin and three great-grandchildren; Victoria, Sofia, and Elia. She is survived by a sister, Helen Sones of Richmond, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband and a daughter Sylvia Key.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -