Wayne E. Warren
Shippensburg - Wayne E. Warren, 89, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the afternoon of Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home. He was born on August 30, 1929, in Lurgan, a son of the late William A. and Viola Cover Warren. Wayne was a 1947 graduate of Shippensburg High School and an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Army, serving with the Medical Corps. He married Margaret "Peg" Etter on July 20, 1951, at the Messiah United Methodist Church, where he was a life-long member. She preceded him in death on August 7, 2012. Early In life Wayne worked at the former Hippensteel's Garage and SKF Industries. He spent twenty-three years employed as an insurance agent for the Washington National Insurance Company from where he retired. After retirement, Wayne worked as the park manager at Shippensburg Mobile Estates, part-time at Cumberland County Dispatch, and also as a former Shippensburg Township Supervisor. Wayne also served as a Pennsylvania State Constable for a period of time. He was a member of the Orrstown Lodge #262 F. & A.M., Harrisburg Consistory, and Valley Forest #145 Tall Cedars of Lebanon. Wayne was a life member of the Cumberland Valley Hose Co #2 and Vigilant Hose Co #1, both of Shippensburg, where he was a volunteer ambulance driver and a part of the Fire Police Unit. Wayne was an avid sportsman who had a great love of the outdoors. Wayne held a passion for hunting and fishing and also enjoyed boating and camping. He possessed a gift of working with wood that came from his father, who was a carpenter. Wayne also rode motorcycle and enjoyed riding to destinations in the south and also to Nova Scotia with his late wife Peg. He is survived by two daughters, Connie L. Warren Brehm and husband Kenneth of Carlisle and Kay E. Culbertson and husband John of Shippensburg; four grandchildren, Keith Culbertson and wife Melissa of Malvern, Kara Glass and husband Tony of Shippensburg, Cortney Redding and husband Loring of Carlisle, and Kimberly Korge and husband Jordan of Mt. Holly Springs; ten great grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Jean Warren of Shippensburg; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Wayne was preceded in death by his brother, William L. Warren and one great granddaughter. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Pastor Francis H. Norton will officiate. Interment with military honors conducted by the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post #223, Shippensburg, will follow in the Lurgan Cemetery. Visitation will be held concurrent with the reception at the Messiah United Methodist Church after Wayne's interment. Memorial contributions may be made to the Messiah United Methodist Church 30 South Penn Street Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 1, 2019