Wayne J. Walls, Jr.
St. Thomas - On Friday, August 28, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, Wayne J. Walls, Jr. crossed his final finish line. Born March 26, 1957 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Wayne J. and Jean (Creager) Walls.
A 1975 graduate of James Buchanan High School, he has since been a truck driver for 28 years, and was most recently employed at St. Thomas Development, Inc. He was also a co-owner of St. Thomas Towing and Auto Repair and Recycling. Wayne's passion was racing cars. He was the all-time winningest late model sportsman racecar driver at Hagerstown speedway; just to name one of his many racing accolades. He was a member of the Detrich-Brechbill American Legion Post 612, Wesley Yeager American Legion Post 606, Amvets Post 224, Landis-McLeaf Marine Corps League, and A.R.C.H. He was also an avid outdoorsman; whether it was being in the woods hunting, or fishing with his grandkids.
Wayne is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Linda S.(Wenger) Walls, whom he married on April 23, 1980; three children, Michael Wayne Walls (wife Kayla) of St. Thomas, Jeffrey Lynn Walls (wife Brittney) of St. Thomas, and Kayla Michelle Clevenger (fiancé Travis Thomas) of Chambersburg, thirteen grandchildren, Skyleigh, Myleigh, and Cameron Clevenger, Dawson, Jaxson, Mackenzie, Jeffrey Jr., Lillian, and Savannah Walls, Dakota, Austin, Braedon and Anthony Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Ariella Thomas and Jayce Lewis; and siblings, Larry "Boz" Walls (wife Gladys), Richard "Dick" Walls (wife Sue), Gary Walls (wife Beth), and Karen Walls (companion Dale Alleman). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Michael Wayne Walls, Jr.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Edenville United Methodist Church, 2504 Apple Way, Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
