|
|
Wayne Pine
Mercersburg - Wayne F. "PAP" Pine, 97, of Mercersburg, PA died April 24, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg, PA.
Born March 24, 1923 in Hagerstown, MD, he was a son of the late Irad and Dorothy (Jones) Pine.
Wayne worked on the family farm as a young man. He was employed for 20 years at Fairchild Industries, Hagerstown, and for 3 years by PENNDOT. Wayne then worked at Grove Worldwide, Shady Grove, PA for 20 years and retired in 1984. In retirement he was employed part time by Tuscarora School District, Mercersburg.
Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren's sporting events, and was an avid lover of animals. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends.
He was a member of Clayton Memorial Church of God, Mercersburg, and a life member of Mercersburg Sportsmen's Association.
Surviving family include a son, Merle E. & wife June Pine, Mercersburg, daughter in law, Jane Pine, Greencastle, PA. Four grandchildren, Merle Pine, Jr., Suzanne & husband Brad Dukehart, Lindsay & husband Craig Johnson, and Richie & wife Marti Pine, 3 step grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and ten step great grandchildren.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma M. (Gordon) Pine who died July 8, 2009, a son, Richard W. Pine, who died January 7, 2019, 3 brothers, Ralph, Carl, and Dean Pine, and a sister, Alma Ralls.
Private service will be held at the convenience of the family, there will be no viewing.
The family requests the omission of flowers. Contributions may be made to Clayton Memorial Church of God, 6701 Charlestown Road, Mercersburg, PA 17236.
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020