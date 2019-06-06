|
|
Wayne R. "Berger" Shaneberger
Nazareth - Wayne R. "Berger" Shaneberger, 54, of Nazareth, PA, passed away Monday afternoon, June 3, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem, PA. Born August 19, 1964 in Easton, PA, he was a son of the late Robley D.W. and Joanne Bragaglia Shaneberger. Wayne was a 1982 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and attended Penn State University. He was employed in the grocery business for 34 years, serving as District Manager with Fleming in Altoona and then moving on as Business Manager with Fleming in Delaware. He was then employed as the Fresh Business Manager with Daymon Worldwide at Weis Market and then Director of Business Development with Weis Markets of Sunbury, PA. He went on to serve as Senior Business Manager with Daymon at Roundy's in Milwaukee, WI and later as Senior Business Manager with Price Chopper in Schenectady, NY. He was last employed as Director of National Brands with Johanna Foods in Flemington, NJ. Wayne enjoyed teaching the skills he learned throughout his 34 year career with younger generations. His hobbies included working in his woodshop and gardening. He was proud of achieving the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Connie S. Corle Shaneberger, whom he married November 4, 1995; three children, Dustin R. Shaneberger (Diez) of Philadelphia, Haley B. Shaneberger, and Dylan W. Shaneberger, both at home; his sister, Wendy Krammes (Scott) of Aaronsburg, PA; seven nieces and nephews; and his canine companions Lincoln, Jake, and Sully.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Eloise Shanley will officiate. The family will receive friends from Noon until 2:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in Wayne's memory may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 or at www.npcf.us
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on June 6, 2019