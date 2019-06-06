Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Shaneberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne R. "Berger" Shaneberger


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne R. "Berger" Shaneberger Obituary
Wayne R. "Berger" Shaneberger

Nazareth - Wayne R. "Berger" Shaneberger, 54, of Nazareth, PA, passed away Monday afternoon, June 3, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem, PA. Born August 19, 1964 in Easton, PA, he was a son of the late Robley D.W. and Joanne Bragaglia Shaneberger. Wayne was a 1982 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and attended Penn State University. He was employed in the grocery business for 34 years, serving as District Manager with Fleming in Altoona and then moving on as Business Manager with Fleming in Delaware. He was then employed as the Fresh Business Manager with Daymon Worldwide at Weis Market and then Director of Business Development with Weis Markets of Sunbury, PA. He went on to serve as Senior Business Manager with Daymon at Roundy's in Milwaukee, WI and later as Senior Business Manager with Price Chopper in Schenectady, NY. He was last employed as Director of National Brands with Johanna Foods in Flemington, NJ. Wayne enjoyed teaching the skills he learned throughout his 34 year career with younger generations. His hobbies included working in his woodshop and gardening. He was proud of achieving the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Connie S. Corle Shaneberger, whom he married November 4, 1995; three children, Dustin R. Shaneberger (Diez) of Philadelphia, Haley B. Shaneberger, and Dylan W. Shaneberger, both at home; his sister, Wendy Krammes (Scott) of Aaronsburg, PA; seven nieces and nephews; and his canine companions Lincoln, Jake, and Sully.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Eloise Shanley will officiate. The family will receive friends from Noon until 2:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Wayne's memory may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 or at www.npcf.us

Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now