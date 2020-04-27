Services
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Talhelm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne T. Talhelm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne T. Talhelm Obituary
Wayne T. Talhelm

Greencastle - Wayne Theodore Talhelm, age 89, of Greencastle, PA died Saturday morning April 25, 2020 at The Shook Home in Chambersburg, PA.

Born December 13, 1930 in Antrim Twp. Franklin County, PA, he was the son of the late Roy Jacob and Leah (Ryder) Talhelm. He married his wife Shirley H. (Hartman) Talhelm on May 26, 1961.

Wayne retired after 31 years, as Executive Vice-President with the former Citizens National Bank of Greencastle. He was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Greencastle where he served as President of church council, taught Sunday School and served on various church committees. Wayne was a member of the former Greencastle Rotary Club, where he was a Paul Harris recipient.

Wayne served as the President of the 1983 Greencastle Old Home Week Association and was an Old Home Week life vice-president. He was a 1948 graduate of Greencastle High School and graduated from the York Business College. Wayne was a US Air Force veteran serving from 1955 - 1959. He loved playing golf and walking on the beach while living at Myrtle Beach.

Surviving family in addition to his wife are one son Doug (Dr. Ashley Eaton) Talhelm of Boston, MA; one daughter Melissa Talhelm of New Haven, CT; three grandchildren, Jefferson, Graham, Ivy; one sister, Marie Myers of Greencastle and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Talhelm, Helen Statler and two brothers, Paul G. Talhelm and Chester R. Talhelm.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Evangelical Lutheran Church 130 North Washington St. Greencastle, PA 17225. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home in Greencastle, PA . Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -