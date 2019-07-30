Services
Wellington Pond


1944 - 2019
Wellington Pond Obituary
Wellington Pond

Mercersburg - Wellington W. Pond, 75, of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania passed away July 27, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 13, 1944 in Sharon, Connecticut to Loyal and Geraldine (Bailey) Pond. He had worked for Charles E. Brake Construction Co. prior to his retirement. He loved fishing, boating, and bowling.

He is survived by his two daughters: Autumn (wife of Joshua) Gue of New Hampshire, and Yolanda (wife of William) Taylor of Waynesboro, PA. He has five grandchildren: Orion Taylor, Easton Taylor, Colin Taylor, Grace Gue, and Mae Gue.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 30, 2019
