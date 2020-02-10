|
|
Rev. Wilbur Benner
Chambersburg - Rev. Wilbur Wayne Benner, age 90, a resident of the Brookview Health Care Center of Menno Haven in Chambersburg, died Saturday February 8, 2020 in the health care center.
Born February 15, 1929 in Fayette, Township, Juniata County, PA, he was the son of the late Samuel Sr. and Mary (Adams) Benner. He married his wife Jane E. (Book) Benner on April 16, 1949.
Wilbur graduated from the Juniata Joint High School in 1947. He was ordained into the Christian Ministry in 1951 of the Brethren In Christ Churches. Pastor Benner served at Cedar Grove Church, Air Hill Church, Antrim Church in Pennsylvania, Van Lear Church in Maryland, Bloomington, Beulah Chapel and Knifly in Kentucky, in St. Petersburg, Florida and Bertie, Stevensville in Ontario, Canada. Pastor Benner also served as an evangelist in the US, Canada and Zimbabwe, Africa.
He served on camp boards in PA, OH and Canada, as well as many B.I.C. committees. He last was a member of the West Side Brethren In Christ Church in Chambersburg.
Surviving family in addition to his wife are one daughter Loreen Thrush and husband Daryl of Chambersburg; one son Kevin P. Benner of McConnellsburg, PA; six grandchildren, Kelsey and Kurtis Thrush, Travis, Trenton, Trevor and Halleigh Benner; six great-grandchildren and one sister-in-law Evelyn Benner of Mifflintown, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday February 13 at 11:00 AM at the Antrim Brethren in Christ Church 24 Kauffman Rd. East Chambersburg with Rev. John Hawbaker and Rev. Joe Baer officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Air Hill Church Cemetery Chambersburg. The family will receive friends at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle on Wednesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and at the church one hour before the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Brookview Benevolent Fund 2011 Scotland Ave. Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to the The Gideons International P.O. Box 724 Greencastle, PA 17225. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020