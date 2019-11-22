|
|
Wilbur Edgar Leidig
Hustontown - Wilbur Edgar Leidig, 92, formerly of Hustontown, PA died Thursday morning, November 21, 2019 at the Fulton County Medical Center, McConnellsburg, PA.
Born February 11, 1927 in Antrim Township, Franklin County, he was the son of the late Edgar Jay and Catherine Mae (Hykes) Leidig. .
He was married to Hilda Mae McClain on January 1, 1967. She died August 8, 1979. He later married Lonia Joy Grove. She preceded in death on January 2, 2000.
Mr. Leidig is survived by the following stepchildren: Donald Peterson and wife Linda, Shirleysburg, PA; Jon Peterson and wife Jean, Mount Union, PA; Steven Peterson and wife Dorinda, Elizabethtown, PA; and Jana White and husband Larry, McVeytown, PA. Additional stepchildren are Roger Watkins and wife Ruth Ann, McConnellsburg, PA; Douglas Watkins and wife Mitzi, Waterfall, PA; Carol Strait and husband Gerald, Harrisonville, PA; Karen Sue Schooley and husband Randy, McConnellsburg; and A. Ray Watkins and wife Kim, McConnellsburg.
There are 18 step grandchildren and 30 step great grandchildren. Two step grandchildren are deceased. .
A sister Barbara Clark survives of Newburg, PA. A brother Robert Leidig, Sr. and a sister Gladys Wiser are deceased.
Mr. Leidig was a member of the New Grenada Church of God, Waterfall, PA.
He was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg, PA and later at JLG Industries, McConnellsburg, PA retiring in 1990.
Mr. Leidig served with the US Army in Japan in 1946-1947.
He was a 50 year member of the New Grenada Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 25, 2019 at the New Grenada Church of God, 275 Gracey Road, Waterfall, PA with Pastor Kenneth Cornelius officiating. Interment will be at Germany Valley Cemetery, Shirleysburg, PA. Friends may call at the church from 6--8:00 PM on Sunday and one hour before the service on Monday.
The IOOF Lodge will conduct a memorial service at 7:30 PM at the church on Sunday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Grenada Church of God, 275 Gracey Road, Waterfall, PA 16689. .
Arrangements are by the M. R. Brown Funeral Home. Hustontown, PA.
Online condolences and further information may be obtained at mrbrownfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019