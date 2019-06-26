|
Wilbur Lemont Long
Fannettsburg - Wilbur Lemont Long, 78, of Fannettsburg, PA passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday June 20, 2019. Born April 17, 1941 in Fannettsburg, PA, he was a son of the late James and Gladys Hobble Long.
Wilbur is survived by his wife, Rosalie Hockenberry Long, whom he married September 17, 1960. In addition to his wife he is survived by daughter Tammy (Bill) Bair of Shade Gap, PA, and a son Rocky (Barb) Long of Fannettsburg, PA. He is also survived by his grandchildren Dustin (Serena) Long; Rusty, Joseph, Joshua, & Stephanie Long; Christopher (Kristine) Bair and Michael (Heather) Bair. Great Grandchildren Owen & Ayrabella Long, Troy & Jennie Hoover, Cierra Clevenger, Evelyn Thompson & Madeline Bair, a Great Great Grandson Jason Hoover, brother's John Long, Fannettsburg, Paul Long, Neelyton, and Harry Long, Marietta, GA. He is preceded in death by son Stuart Long, sister Shirley Peterson, brother's Richard Long and Larry Long.
He retired as a welder from Grove Manufacturing and was a life member of the Metal Township Fire & Ambulance Company. He enjoyed spending time with his family, loved working in his woodshop making things for family and friends, being outdoors and helping his friend John Rosenberry.
Graveside services will be held at the Fannettsburg Reform Church Cemetery 11347 Path Valley Rd Fannettsburg, PA 17221 on June 29, 2019 at 11:00AM with Pastor William Bair and Pastor Phillip Zook officiating. Light lunch will follow at Metal Township Fire & Ambulance Company. Memorial contributions in Wilbur's memory may be made to the Fannettsburg Reform Church Cemetery PO Box 191, Fannettsburg, PA 17221.
Published in Public Opinion on June 26, 2019