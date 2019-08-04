|
|
Wiliam G. Honeycutt
Chambersburg - William G. Honeycutt, 84, of Chambersburg passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at home. He was born October 17, 1934 in Bakersville, NC, the son of the late Samuel and Pearl (Ledford) Honeycutt. He was an inventor and machinist who traveled the world working on all kinds of machines. One of his main jobs was to set up and train clothing manufacturers. He often took his wife with him and they were able to spend time together as world travelers. But of all the places they went, his favorite place was home. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, and enjoyed long walks in the mountains. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed boating, nature, and had a love for animals. He would give you the shirt off his back, was Mr. fix-it and his family was his life. He taught both his children and grandchildren to observe, learn and respect not only nature and animals, but life in general. His motto was "Always be kind." He is survived by his wife Virginia (Chew) Honeycutt; five daughters: Linda (Keith) Marsh, Vicky (Greg) Sellers, Connie (Jeff) Stickley, Karen (Greg) Stine, April (Rick) Foltz; six grandchildren: Jennifer, Zachary, Gregory, Sarah, Joshua, Emily; one great granddaughter, Atlee; sister, Roma and brother, Arthur. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers and two grandchildren. The funeral service will be held 3pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Sellers Funeral Home with Rev. Garry Sheaffer officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 4, 2019