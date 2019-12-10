|
|
Willard Ray Massie Jr.
Enola - Willard Ray Massie Jr., R.T. 58, passed away in his home in Enola, Pennsylvania Friday, November 29, 2019. His death was unexpected, and from natural causes.
Will was born in Fall River, Massachusetts to Rose and Willard Ray Massie on October 19, 1961. He attended grade school in Somerset, Massachusetts. He has four siblings Robin, Michele, Wayne and Arthur. He enlisted in the United States Air Force at 18, where he became a Radiology Technologist. He attended Shepherd University where he obtained a Associates in Nursing Sciences, Princes Georges Community College he obtain an Associates of Radiological Sciences, and a Bachelor of Theology from Antietam Bible College. He was a Radiological Technologist that traveled to various locations for The IMA Group in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. He practiced as a Radiology Technologist for over 30 years and enjoyed it. He is survived by Angela Massie, three children, Hannah Massie of Enola, Emily Massie of Chambersburg, and Willard Ray Massie III of Chambersburg. He leaves behind three loved grandchildren Adriana, Madison, and Jayden. He had a German Shepherd named Bear that he loved. He enjoyed traveling to the city for work, and spending time with his grand kids. He was a born again Christian and believes in salvation.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 3PM at Five Forks Brethren 9244 Five Forks Rd, Waynesboro, PA 17268. A reception to follow will be shared at funeral.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019