William A. Hammond, Sr.
Chambersburg - William A. Hammond, Sr., 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home. Born April 10, 1941 in Spring Run, he was a son of the late Nelson and Matilda Happle Hammond. Mr. Hammond was employed for many years with the Carpenter's Union Local #616, retiring April 10, 2003. He was a member of the Cornerstone Church of Christ; was a life member of the Elks Lodge and also held membership in the VFW and the Marine Corps League. He enjoyed riding horses, boating, and camping.
Mr. Hammond is survived by his wife, June Souders Hammond, whom he married January 4, 1969; four children, William A. Hammond, Jr. of Chambersburg, Eric R. Hammond of Mercersburg, Carmen E. Baer of Chambersburg, and Janice J. McClanahan and husband Dale of Chambersburg; eleven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Louise Peterson of Chambersburg and Mabel Whisler and husband Allen of Virginia; and a brother, Harvey Hammond and wife Lucille of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Crissa E. Briggs; and two sisters, Mildred Tritt and Elizabeth "Bib" Naugle.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the immediate family.
