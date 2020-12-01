1/
William A. Hammond Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A. Hammond, Sr.

Chambersburg - William A. Hammond, Sr., 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home. Born April 10, 1941 in Spring Run, he was a son of the late Nelson and Matilda Happle Hammond. Mr. Hammond was employed for many years with the Carpenter's Union Local #616, retiring April 10, 2003. He was a member of the Cornerstone Church of Christ; was a life member of the Elks Lodge and also held membership in the VFW and the Marine Corps League. He enjoyed riding horses, boating, and camping.

Mr. Hammond is survived by his wife, June Souders Hammond, whom he married January 4, 1969; four children, William A. Hammond, Jr. of Chambersburg, Eric R. Hammond of Mercersburg, Carmen E. Baer of Chambersburg, and Janice J. McClanahan and husband Dale of Chambersburg; eleven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Louise Peterson of Chambersburg and Mabel Whisler and husband Allen of Virginia; and a brother, Harvey Hammond and wife Lucille of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Crissa E. Briggs; and two sisters, Mildred Tritt and Elizabeth "Bib" Naugle.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the immediate family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved