Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Presbyterian Church of the Falling Spring
221 N. Main St.
Chambersburg, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Presbyterian Church of the Falling Spring
221 N. Main St.
Chambersburg, PA
William Aitken Prentice Obituary
William Aitken Prentice

Chambersburg. PA - William Aitken Prentice, age 88, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, April 8, 2019. Born in Colver, PA on January 31, 1931, he was the son of the late Robert and Isabella Aitken Prentice.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Mr. Prentice, served honorably during the Korean Conflict. He continued his service as an accountant working for the Bureau of Census, retiring as Chief of the Finance Division in 1986, after 30 years of service. He was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Surviving is his wife of 30 years, Doris Atkins Prentice, whom he married on August 14, 1988; three children, Robert Scott, Brian Michael, and William Allen Prentice; three step-children, Bret A. Fisher, LuAnn E. Fisher, and Karen E. DeVito; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister, Jeannette Giles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Ann Bobby.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2 PM at the Presbyterian Church of the Falling Spring, 221 N. Main St., Chambersburg, PA 17201, where Rev. Dr. Andrew Hart will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private in Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville, MD. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Nation Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 or to the . Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
