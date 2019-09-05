Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM

333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Resources
William Andrew "Billy" Shaffer


1965 - 2019
William Andrew "Billy" Shaffer

Chambersburg, PA - William Andrew "Billy" Shaffer, age 54, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 14, 1965, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of Patsy Ellis Shaffer and the late William D. Shaffer.

Billy was a 1985 graduate of CASHS, he went on to work at Caveco Homes for 25 years. He most recently worked the last four years as a forklift driver for Knouse Foods. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially hanging out with Tiny Moore and his best friend, Travis Disney. An avid sports fan and player, he enjoyed baseball, football, softball, golf, horseracing, coaching, and cheering for the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by three children, Shalee Fore (husband Jacob) of Chambersburg, PA, Ashley Shaffer of Fayetteville, PA, and Jordan Shaffer of Fayetteville, PA; three grandchildren, Brayden Shaffer, and Jaelee and Jacob Fore; four siblings, Dixie Shaffer of Chambersburg PA, John Shaffer (wife Tammy) of Chambersburg, PA, Frederick Shaffer (wife Barbara) of Chambersburg, PA, and Carla Andrews of Chambersburg, PA; his girlfriend, Shirley Keith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 10 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8 from 7-9 PM and one hour prior to the service on Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 5, 2019
