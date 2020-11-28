1/1
William "Bill" Barto
William "Bill" Barto

Lemasters - William "Bill" Richard Barto, 63, of Lemasters, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Born June 7, 1957 in Roaring Spring, PA, he was a son of Leroy and Kathleen Mae Duvall Barto.

Bill graduated from James Buchanan High School in 1974 and later married Juanita Daley Barto on January 1, 1977. Bill previously worked at Precision Manufacturing and Engineering in Greencastle, and worked the last 27 years for TB Wood's Altra Industrial Motion in Chambersburg, PA. Bill's world was centered around his children, grandkids, and wife. He loved taking vacations to Myrtle Beach, SC, and trips to Lancaster, PA with his wife.

Bill was a member of Maugansville Bible Brethren Church.

Bill is survived by his wife Juanita of 42 years and his children, Tammy (Walter) Wallace of Chambersburg, Jessica (Jeremy) Hissong of Chambersburg, Jeremy (Ashley) Barto of Hagerstown, and four grandchildren, Samuel Miller, Ella and Izaak Hissong, and David Barto. Bill is also survived by his parents Leroy and Kathleen Duvall, and siblings Franklin (Tammy) Barto, Joan (Jason) Daley, Gary (Kimberly) Barto, and Anna (Tracey) Horst.

Bill is preceded in death by his grandparents and nephew, Matthew Moats.

A funeral graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Spring Grove Cemetery, Lemasters, PA, with Pastor Chadrick Carter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Bill to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter http://www.cvas-pets.org/donations.html.




Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
(717) 328-2812
