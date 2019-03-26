|
William C. Miller
Carlisle - William C. Miller, 68, a resident of Forest Park, Carlisle, formerly of Shippensburg, departed this life on the afternoon of Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born on November 23, 1950, in Chambersburg, the son of the late Merel W. Miller and Dorothy Gutshall Fahnestock. William was a U.S. Army veteran, honorably discharged on December 7, 1970. He was a former member of the Minnequa Social Club, Shippensburg. William is survived by two brothers, Richard Fahnestock and wife Stephanie of Carlisle and Jeffrey Fahnestock; one sister, Cindy Armstrong-Jumper and husband Ronald of Carlisle; nephew, Zechariah Armstrong and wife Julie of Florida; niece, Heather Armstrong-Shughart of Carlisle; great nephew, Xavier Shughart of Carlisle; and two great nieces, Sylvanna Shughart of Carlisle and Izabella Armstrong of Florida. His funeral service, entrusted to the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg, will be held privately. There will be no public viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cleversburg United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 26, 2019