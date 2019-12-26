|
|
William Ciccarelli
Chambersburg - William A. "Bill" Ciccarelli, Sr., 77, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday morning, December 25, 2019. Born August 13, 1942 in Huntingdon, PA, he was a son of the late William B. and Yolanda Sisto Ciccarelli.
Bill was a graduate of Huntingdon Area Senior High School and later earned an Associate's Degree from the former Williamsport Technical Institute. He was employed at Ciccarelli's Office Machine Repair until his retirement. He served honorably in the Army National Guard. Bill was a member of the Post 1599, was an active volunteer with the former King Street Elementary School PTO/PTA and served adorations for Corpus Christi Catholic Church. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing pool, and was an avid Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers football fan. He also loved the time he was able to spend with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Catherine Bosco Ciccarelli, two sons, William A. Ciccarelli, Jr. and wife Heather of Byron Center, MI, Michael C. Ciccarelli and wife Sara of Wyoming, MI; three grandchildren, Austin, Ashlynn and Makenna Ciccarelli; his brother, James Ciccarelli and wife Sue of Lafayette, IN; a close niece, Angela Ciccarelli; and two nieces, Lisa Wininger and Kara Major. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by two siblings, Joan Leasner and John Ciccarelli.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Rev. Richard Lyons will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019