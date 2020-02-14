Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
William Cody, Jr.

Fayetteville - Willliam Francis Cody, Jr. , 60, of Fayetteville passed away February 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, He was born on November 15, 1959 in Tucson, AZ to William and Carol Cody . Willliam is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 36 years, Tammy Cody. In addition, he is survived by his mother Carol Cody and bothers Tim, Jeff, Matt, Dan, Chris and their families. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Bob and his familiy; and his mother-in-law Lorretta McClure. He was preceded in death by his father William Francis Cody and his father-in-law, Charles Glen McClure, his best friend.

Bill was all about family, friends and fun; he would do anything for any of them. He was truly selfless and caring, he would always find the optimistic side of any situation. He had a passion for anything athletic or sport related and loved dancing.

A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at 2 PM with Staci Geeseman officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to DebbiesDream.org and online condolences may be made at KelsoCorneliusFH.com
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
