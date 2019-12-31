|
William David Winsor
Waynesboro - William David "Billy" Winsor, age 39 of Polktown Rd. Waynesboro, PA died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in his home.
Born March 19, 1980 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of William Edward Winsor of Greencastle and the late Vanessa (Novakowski) Winsor.
Billy was employed at Quad Graphics Inc. of Martinsburg, WV. He was a 1998 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, watching baseball and spending time with his family.
Surviving family in addition to his father are one sister Stephanie Walters and husband Rande of Greencastle; one uncle Jim Winsor and wife Judy of Tampa, FL; three nephews, Joshua Brand and wife Cheyenne, Rande Walters III , Kaden Walters and a great-nephew Waylon Brand.
A viewing will be held on Thursday January 2 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle. A graveside service will be held on Friday January 3 at 10:00 AM at the Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Hagerstown, MD with Bishop Edward Ambush officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020