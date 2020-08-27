William Dunlap
Newburg - William L. Dunlap, 77, of Newburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, the day that Jesus said, "Bill, come with me. We are going to your eternal HOME." Born Wednesday, October 28, 1942 in Newburg, he was a son of the late Bruce E. and Helen M. Mowery Dunlap. Bill was a graduate of the Shippensburg High School. He was a member of the Newburg First Church of God, serving as deacon and trustee, and was a member of their Men's Bible Class. Church and family were very important to him. He served in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam for a year, specializing in artillery. It was his self-sacrificing attitude that led him to be awarded the "Bronze Star" for his bravery. He was a PROUD VIETNAM VETERAN!!! Early in his working career, he was a carpenter, working with different private contractors. In 1974, he and his dad went into business as Dunlap Builders. Bill was truly a craftsman in carpentry. He could build anything! He and his dad built his family home in Newburg, where he also built a dry sink, hutch, and a kitchen island. Later, with the help of his military experience, he worked at Letterkenny Army Depot in the ammunitions department, maintaining all sorts of explosives. He had a tremendous ability in that field. Towards the end of his career at Letterkenny he worked on different missiles. He retired after 28 years, receiving several awards including "being the one that everyone went to for help". He was always willing to share his knowledge and expertise in and outside of work. Bill was very dedicated in whatever the task that was handed to him. Bill loved to go hunting and traveling out West. He and his wife traveled out West five different times. They drove all the way to the Pacific Ocean, seeing the country one mile at a time. When not traveling, his time was spent doing what he really loved and always loved, building this and that. He was most happy with a hammer and nail in his hands. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Doris Reeder Dunlap; his sons Bradley & Brian Dunlap, of Newburg; a daughter Dory (Eric) Thomas of Shippensburg; two brothers, Donald Dunlap of Oakville and Barry Dunlap of Shippensburg, and his three Shih-Tzu's, Rusty, Bud, and Buster, who would wake him up in the mornings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Judith Spidle. His funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Newburg First Church of God, with his nephew Pastor Kevin Dunlap and Pastor James Moss officiating. Burial will be in Otterbein Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post # 223 Minutemen. A viewing will be held Tuesday, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc and one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
