Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greenvillage Church of God
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenvillage Church of God
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Parklawns Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sigler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. "Bill" Sigler Sr.


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William E. "Bill" Sigler Sr. Obituary
William E. "Bill" Sigler, Sr.

Newburg - William E. "Bill" Sigler, Sr., 73, of Newburg, walked to heaven with Jesus on the afternoon of Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born on September 3, 1945, in Scotland, the son of the late John W. and Dorothy L. Smith Sigler and married Brenda K. Zinn on April 3, 1966.Bill worked as a painter, first for Dick Eberts in Carlisle, and then for seventeen years at Shippensburg University, from where he retired. He was a member of the Greenvillage Church of God, where he was active in his support of its youth group, especially through the Reach Program, which was very important to him. Bill was a member of the Sons of the American Legion of the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post #223, Shippensburg. In his free time, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and gardening. In addition to his wife of fifty-three years, Brenda, he is survived by four children, John W. Sigler of Newburg, William E. Sigler, Jr., and wife Michelle of Chambersburg, Diane E. Helm and husband Steven of Shippensburg, and Brian L. Sigler of Newburg; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three nieces; and one nephew. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Carole Robinson. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Greenvillage Church of God, Chambersburg. Pastor Matthew Tosten will officiate. Interment will follow in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday morning at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greenvillage Church of God c/o: The Reach Program at 5164 Philadelphia Avenue Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-bricker funeralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now