Newburg - William E. "Bill" Sigler, Sr., 73, of Newburg, walked to heaven with Jesus on the afternoon of Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born on September 3, 1945, in Scotland, the son of the late John W. and Dorothy L. Smith Sigler and married Brenda K. Zinn on April 3, 1966.Bill worked as a painter, first for Dick Eberts in Carlisle, and then for seventeen years at Shippensburg University, from where he retired. He was a member of the Greenvillage Church of God, where he was active in his support of its youth group, especially through the Reach Program, which was very important to him. Bill was a member of the Sons of the American Legion of the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post #223, Shippensburg. In his free time, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and gardening. In addition to his wife of fifty-three years, Brenda, he is survived by four children, John W. Sigler of Newburg, William E. Sigler, Jr., and wife Michelle of Chambersburg, Diane E. Helm and husband Steven of Shippensburg, and Brian L. Sigler of Newburg; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three nieces; and one nephew. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Carole Robinson. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Greenvillage Church of God, Chambersburg. Pastor Matthew Tosten will officiate. Interment will follow in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday morning at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greenvillage Church of God c/o: The Reach Program at 5164 Philadelphia Avenue Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-bricker funeralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 2, 2019