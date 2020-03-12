|
|
William Eugene Fields, (Bill/Wilbur)
Ft. Loudon - William Eugene Fields, (Bill/Wilbur), 56, Fort Loudon, PA, surrounded by his family at the Chambersburg Hospital, peacefully went to be with the Lord, Saturday, March 7, 2020. Bill was born September 22, 1963 in Des Moines, Iowa. Upon birth, he was adopted into the loving arms of Lorraine (Sink) Fields and Robert E. Fields and resided with his new family later living in the St. Thomas, Pa. area. Bill was a 1982 graduate of the James Buchanan High School. He later received his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Pennsylvania State University. Bill spent most of his career in the automotive industry working as a tooling engineer for Masland /Lear Corp. in Carlise and Lewistown, PA. Later working as a design engineer at JLG Industries, Hagerstown, MD. Most recently, Bill was happily employed as a Project Manager at the DL Martin Co. of Mercersburg, PA.
October 22, 1994 he entered into a 25-year marital bond with his loving wife, Donna Stuff Fields, Mercersburg PA. He was a member of the Falling Spring Presbyterian Church, Chambersburg, PA.
Bill enjoyed spending time listening to music, going to the family cabin, Penn State football games and watching the Baltimore Orioles play ball. He loved spending time at home with his wife, Donna and their dog, Charlie. Bill never stopped wanting to learn and loved pleasing others. He truly cherished time spent with family and friends. Throughout the years, Bill retained connections with many of his high school friends, whom he held dear to his heart.
Left behind to celebrate his memory are his wife, Donna, Ft. Loudon, PA; his daughter Danielle Vincenti (Mrs. Peter), Chambersburg, PA; grandchildren Boston and Lennon Vincenti; Sister, Karen (Mrs. Rodney) Stoops, St. Thomas, PA; his Brother, David M. (husband of Christina) Fields, Hagerstown, MD; and four nephews: Jason (wife Christy) Stoops, Jeremiah (wife Emily) Stoops, Ethan and Eli Fields.
Arrangements are being made through the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home Inc., McConnellsburg, PA. No public service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held in the months to follow at the Falling Spring Horse Valley Acres, where Bill was a member, located in Upper Strasburg, PA.
The family request the omission of flowers. Memorial contributions in Bill's memory, may be made to: Falling Spring Horse Valley Acres, P.O. Box 491, Chambersburg, PA, 17201. Condolences may be mailed to Donna Fields, P.O. Box 131, Ft. Loudon, PA.17224 or c/o Agronomy Inc., 28 Fry Street, P.O. Box 210, Mercersburg, PA. 17236.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020