|
|
William F. Minzer, Jr.
Fayetteville - William F. Minzer, Jr., 79, of Fayetteville, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 7, 1940 in Johnstown, PA, he was the son of the late Jack and Sarah Kiskadin Minzer.
Bill was a graduate of Kantner High School in Hooversville, PA. A US Navy veteran, he served honorably in "Sea Bees" for 6 years. He was employed as an equipment operator at South Mountain Restoration Center for 35 years until his retirement. Bill was a 3rd Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church and a 4th Degree Knight at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Chambersburg.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Judith Minzer; their daughter, Jodi Myers and husband Joseph; his three daughters, Rebecca Hoose of OR, Billy Jo Drake of SC, and Mary Hunter of Cherry Tree, PA; eight grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; two siblings, Linda Tomkosky and Beth Montelvo; a special grandson, Adam Fishel and wife Beth; and two great grandsons, Julius and James.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353. Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro will officiate. The Rite of Interment will follow the Mass in St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019