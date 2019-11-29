|
William Fitz
Greencastle - Mr. William R. "Billy" Fitz, 78, of Greencastle, PA, passed away after an extended illness on November 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born September 8, 1941 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late Roy and Catherine (Gilbert) Fitz.
He was a graduate of the James Buchanan High School with the Class of 1959.
Mr. Fitz served in the United States Army as a military policeman during Vietnam from December 9, 1963 until his honorable discharge December 8, 1965.
He and his wife of 47 years, Mrs. Patricia A. (Woller) Fitz were married 1972 in Hagerstown, MD. They did everything together.
Mr. Fitz was employed at Antrim Builders Supply, Greencastle for 13 years. He then was employed in the carpentry shop at Grove Manufacturing for 28 years, retiring in 2000.
He was a member of the Harry D. Zeigler Post 6319, Greencastle, the West End Hunting Club and St. Stephens Lutheran Church, Greencastle. Mr. Fitz enjoyed hunting with his father and brother. He was a master carpenter and also a master at repairing coo-coo clocks.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a nephew, Joseph Fitz and his wife Robin of Greencastle.
In addition to his parents his is preceded death by his brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth E. Fitz and Lena (Helman) Fitz.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington St. Greencastle, PA, with Pastor Allen Wilson officiating. Burial with military honors provided by V.F.W. Charles Nitterhouse Post #1599 will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , .
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019