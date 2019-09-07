|
William G. Shipley
Chambersburg - William G. "Bill" Shipley, 84, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his home. Born May 12, 1935 in Williamson, PA, he was a son of the late Guy William and Esther M. Keefer Shipley.
A US Air Force veteran, Bill served honorably during the Korean War from 1952 - 56. He was employed for 41 years as a welder and welding inspector at the Frick Company in Waynesboro until his retirement. He was an active member of New Franklin Assembly of God. Bill was a "Jack of All Trades". He was known to be able to fix anything and was handy in many different tasks. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball, woodworking and shooting sports.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janice A. Wagner Shipley, whom he married on March 6, 1959; two children, Nancy L. Stitely ( husband George) of Chambersburg, and William G. Shipley, Jr. (wife Yvonne) of Gettysburg; four grandchildren, George Stitely (Crystal), Matthew Stitely (Kara), Miranda Shipley Gonzales and W. Garrett Shipley (Ruth); six great grandchildren, Landon, Elijah, Everett, Lacie, Felicity, and Natalie; six siblings, Don Shipley (Shirley), Freda Wyrick, Susan Haynes (J.W.), Richard Shipley, Daisy Arrison (Jerry) and Alvin Shipley (Michelle). In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by two siblings, Boyd Shipley and Mary Witmer.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor James Brunetto will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Franklin Assembly of God, 2355 New Franklin Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Condolences may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 7, 2019