William "Robbie" Gable
Chambersburg - William "Robbie" Gable, 66, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Hershey Medical Center, surrounded by his family. Born October 27, 1953 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late William S. and Camellia M. Burkhart Gable.
A 1972 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School, Robbie was then employed by several oil companies in Chambersburg. He was also very active in the Chambersburg Fire Department where he began as a Lieutenant and worked his way up to Assistant Chief. He enjoyed collecting various Firefighting and State Police memorabilia.
Robbie is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patricia "Patti" Landis Gable, whom he married on July 5, 1975; one daughter, Brooke Richards and her husband Nate; two grandchildren, Bo and Blair Richards, whom he loved dearly; and one sister, Sharon Walterick and her husband Jim.
Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the LifePoint Church, 339 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 8 to May 9, 2020