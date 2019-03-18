William H Schroyer, JR.



Chambersburg - William H. Schroyer, Jr., 93, of Chambersburg passed away on March 12, 2019 at Chambers Pointe Nursing Center. Born February 24, 1926 near Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late William H. Sr. and Ruth (Harbaugh) Schroyer. A 1944 graduate of Washington Township High School, he went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Shippensburg State Teachers College. Bill taught seventh grade for one year in Antrim Township and spent 32 years in the Chambersburg Area School District, the last 20 as a guidance counselor at the former Central Junior High School. He was a lifetime member of the PA State Teachers Association, the Franklin County Retired Teachers Association, the National Education Association and George Washington Lodge #143 F&M. He enjoyed traveling with his wife of 63 years, Marian A. Schroyer, who died November 30, 2014. Together they had the opportunity to visit Europe twice and tour 11 countries. They also visited all the states in the US except Alaska. He is survived by a brother, Kenneth Schroyer, a sister, Helen ( Dottie) Rafter, a cousin, Jean Baer and nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Lincoln Cemetery with Pastor Caroline Saxton officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.sellersfuneralhome.com.