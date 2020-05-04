|
|
William H. "Buzz" Shank, III
Chambersburg - William Henry Shank III (Buzz) passed away on May 3, 2020 at The Shook Home, Chambersburg. He was 85.
Buzz is survived by his wife, Margaret Ann Shank (Peggy), the love of his life. Their love and friendship was evident to all who knew them and as the winds blow along the trees by the James River in Williamsburg, Virginia, their love will surely live on in this place they visited to dream and refresh.
A graduate of Chambersburg schools and Gettysburg College, Buzz entered the United States Air Force after college and served in Germany for 3 years. He was a recipient of the bronze medal by the Chapel of the Four Chaplains in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania in recognition of outstanding service to all people regardless of race or faith.
A true Chambersburg boy, he loved to tell stories about his childhood. The West End fields where he played endless games as a youth became the site of the home where he raised his family. He was outgoing and well liked, evidenced by his peers selecting him as president of his class and the glee club, even though he had trouble carrying a tune. He loved the game of basketball, playing both in high school and the Air Force, and loved watching his Tar Heels.
Buzz started his career with the United Telephone Company and moved onto other endeavors such as real estate and owning a restaurant before settling into the job he loved most, Chambersburg Tax Collector. Countless are the stories of visitors who loved to stop and visit Buzz.
A member of First United Methodist Church for over 40 years, Buzz faithfully served as a Sunday School teacher and particularly loved serving as head usher. An active member of his community, Buzz served as the chairman of the Franklin County Industrial Development Authority, board member of South Mountain Restoration Center, elected member of Republican State Committee, and a 50 year member of the George Washington Lodge 143. A lifelong interest in the Civil War culminated in his authorship of a book about General Meade, "Yes, I Was There."
What mattered most was family. Buzz adored being a husband, father and Paw Paw. In addition to his wife, Buzz is survived by his daughter, Mary Beth Shank (husband John McPaul), son Kevin Tanger (wife Amy) and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rosemary Shank and his son, David Tanger.
A private family service will be held with inurnment in the Norland Cemetery Mausoleum. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg. Condolences may be shared on his page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
COVID-19 is very real to families who have lost a loved one. The family wishes to thank the Shook Home for their loving care of our husband and father during these unprecedented times.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 225 S. Second Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to the Resident Fund or Employee Retention Fund c/o The Shook Home, 55 S. Second Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201, which brings joy to residents and those who care for them.
Published in Public Opinion from May 4 to May 6, 2020